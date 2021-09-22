Boenning Scattergood Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Conifer in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

