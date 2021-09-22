Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

