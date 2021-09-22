BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

