BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

NYSE BWA opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

