Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Update

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BRQS opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Borqs Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Borqs Technologies by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

