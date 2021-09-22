Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,082.0 days.

BNTGF opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01. Brenntag has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $102.27.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

