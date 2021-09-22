Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Shares of BDNHF opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.