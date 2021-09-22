Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Short Interest Up 31.6% in August

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,106,972 shares of company stock worth $36,505,568.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

BHG stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

