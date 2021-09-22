Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) CEO Sells $1,516,000.00 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,658,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after buying an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

