Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,281 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Broadcom worth $199,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $29,779,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 32,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $490.99 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

