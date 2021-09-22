Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,999 shares of company stock worth $5,811,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 168.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ATRC traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.86. 2,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.