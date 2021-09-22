Brokerages Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Carriage Services reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

CSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

NYSE:CSV opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Carriage Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

