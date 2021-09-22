Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.60. Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.16. 25,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.