Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Million

Equities analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report sales of $15.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the highest is $16.01 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 17.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

