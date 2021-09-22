Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report sales of $543.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.00 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $363.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 566,800 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 571.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after buying an additional 448,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after buying an additional 440,565 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 245,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

