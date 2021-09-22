Brokerages Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. 75,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,591. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verastem by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 195,672 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Verastem by 2.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verastem by 154.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

