Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce $149.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.09 million. 8X8 posted sales of $129.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $611.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $626.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $708.85 million, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $758.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,822 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.