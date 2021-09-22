Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,091. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $812.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

