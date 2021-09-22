Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce $161.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $191.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $58.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $929.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

