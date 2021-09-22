Brokerages Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Announce $2.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $10.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

