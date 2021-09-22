Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OSH opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $2,889,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 843,928 shares of company stock worth $47,086,155. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

