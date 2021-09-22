Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Sysco posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 123,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,645. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

