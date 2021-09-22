Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. The Manitowoc also reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE:MTW opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $718.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $26,092,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

