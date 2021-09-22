Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

WSM opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $204.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,280,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

