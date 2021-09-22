Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $104.34

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.34.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $5,604,019 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $31,069,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.30. 374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

