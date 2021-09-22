Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Target Price at $164.00

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. 100,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

