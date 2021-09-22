Brokerages Set First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target at $39.50

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

