Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $14.13

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 302,619 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 385,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

