Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Price Target at $323.00

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.86.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of PEN traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.19. 5,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,723. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 666.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.62 and a 200-day moving average of $270.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

