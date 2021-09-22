Brokerages Set Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Target Price at $57.00

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SHNWF traded down $4.30 on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596. Schroders has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

