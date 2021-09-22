Brokerages Set Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Target Price at $54.00

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. lowered Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Signify stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Signify has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

