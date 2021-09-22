Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT at $30.80

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

SSRM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,588. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.84 million. Analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 61.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 310.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $21,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $19,266,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

