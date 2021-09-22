Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Target Price at $65.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.14. 10,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,707. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
