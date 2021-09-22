Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Target Price at $65.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.14. 10,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,707. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

