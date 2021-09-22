Brokers Issue Forecasts for Weber Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Weber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of WEBR opened at $14.84 on Monday. Weber has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

