Brokers Set Expectations for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Li-Cycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46).

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

