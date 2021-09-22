Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 5,407 shares.The stock last traded at $9.09 and had previously closed at $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

