Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BEP.UN. CSFB raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up C$0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$50.01. 205,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,518. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$39.92 and a 12-month high of C$63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.21.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

