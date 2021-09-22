Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider David Pietrantoni Sells 12,500 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Pietrantoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $121,454,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after buying an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $75,585,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

