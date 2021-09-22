Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

