BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$132.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$132.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

TSE:DOO traded up C$3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$121.96. 110,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.93. BRP has a 1 year low of C$61.35 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The company has a market cap of C$9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

