BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -1,100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $352.65 million, a PE ratio of -38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

