BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 and have sold 3,715,944 shares worth $43,584,792.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth about $100,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after buying an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth about $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth about $46,714,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth about $40,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,577. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. On average, analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

