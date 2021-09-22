BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BYTE Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66. BYTE Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,062,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,580,000.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

