Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 735 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Polaris by 45.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 81.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,401. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.39 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

