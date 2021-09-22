Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 3,968 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

NYSE:GPN traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,249. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

