Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,822,000 after buying an additional 1,147,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.47. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $133.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

