Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $108.88. 56,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,124. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

