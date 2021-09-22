Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Major Shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp Sells 4,600,000 Shares

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 1,977,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,234. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after buying an additional 413,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELY. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

