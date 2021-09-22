Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $37.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $45,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.