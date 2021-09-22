Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,259,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,713 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $720,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

